Fallou Fall News: Gets first minutes of season

Fall (ankle) came off the bench for seven minutes in Wednesday's 4-0 US Open Cup win over FC Tulsa, marking his first competitive appearance of the season for the senior squad, the club posted.

Fall had been sidelined to start the year with an ankle injury but is now back in the fold after returning to training last week. The seven-minute cameo is a controlled introduction back into competitive action, and the defender will look to build on that over the coming weeks before pushing to regain the starting role he held at the end of last season.