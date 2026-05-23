Fallou Fall News: Nets first MLS goal

Fall scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking a shot, making six tackles (winning all six) and seven clearances during Saturday's 3-0 win over Austin FC.

Fall found the back of the net in the 56th minute while leading St. Louis in blocks, tackles and clearances during the win. The goal was the first in Fall's MLS career as he's combined for three shots, nine tackles and 17 clearances over his last three appearances.