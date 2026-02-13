Fares Chaibi Injury: Late call for Saturday

Chaibi is questionable for Saturday's match against Gladbach, according to manager Albert Riera. "Fares has a slight knock, so we'll see how he's feeling on the day of the game."

Chaibi is going to need some testing ahead of Saturday's outing, with the midfielder dealt a slight knock ahead of the match. This is something to watch moving forward if he misses out, as he does see decent time, starting in 20 of his 24 outings. He has only started once in their past three games, so it is possible he is selected for the bench to be cautious after the injury.