Fares Chaibi Injury: Not training due to illness

Chaibi has been a bench option this season, starting only nine of his 22 appearances across all competitions. He is doubtful for Sunday's game after picking up an illness early this week. If he can't recover in time for the game, it will not affect the starting XI.