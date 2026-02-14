Fares Chaibi headshot

Fares Chaibi Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Chaibi (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Gladbach.

Chaibi is ruled out for Saturday's outing after failing to recover from the slight knock he sustained ahead of the match. The midfielder had required further testing but is not cleared in time to feature. His absence removes a player who has started 20 of his 24 appearances this season, though he had started only once in the past three games. Mario Gotze is the one playing deeper in the midfield for that clash.

Fares Chaibi
Eintracht Frankfurt
