Fares Chaibi Injury: Should be back against Bayern

Chaibi (undisclosed) trained with the team Wednesday and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Bayern, according to BILD.

Chaibi has shaken off the minor knock that sidelined him last week and kept him out of the showdown against Gladbach. The midfielder returned to full team training on Wednesday and is trending toward being available for Sunday's clash against Bayern. Chaibi has been a regular in the starting XI for the Eagles this season, but with new coach Albert Riera now at the helm, his exact role in the upcoming fixtures is still up in the air.