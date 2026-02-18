Fares Chaibi headshot

Fares Chaibi Injury: Should be back against Bayern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Chaibi (undisclosed) trained with the team Wednesday and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Bayern, according to BILD.

Chaibi has shaken off the minor knock that sidelined him last week and kept him out of the showdown against Gladbach. The midfielder returned to full team training on Wednesday and is trending toward being available for Sunday's clash against Bayern. Chaibi has been a regular in the starting XI for the Eagles this season, but with new coach Albert Riera now at the helm, his exact role in the upcoming fixtures is still up in the air.

Fares Chaibi
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fares Chaibi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fares Chaibi See More
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 3, 4
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 3, 4
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
February 2, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023