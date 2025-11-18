Chaibi suffered a thigh injury during the game against Mainz prior to the international break and couldn't join the Algeria squad as he needed to recover from the issue. The injury looks minor since Chaibi was already back on the training pitch and training partially with the team on Tuesday. This is good news since he should be in good position to resume full team training ahead of Saturday's clash against Koln. If deemed fit enough for the game, Chaibi should claim back a starting spot in the midfield.