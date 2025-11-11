Chaibi was forced off at halftime of Sunday's win against Mainz after suffering a thigh injury in the first half. The midfielder will not join the Algeria squad during the international break and hopes to recover fully during the following week to be back available against Koln on Nov. 22. Chaibi has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for the Eagles, and his potential absence would force a change in the starting XI, with Mahmoud Dahoud expected to see increased playing time while he is sidelined.