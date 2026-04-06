Fares Chaibi News: Assists on six corners
Chaibi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against 1. FC Köln.
Chaibi took six corners and sent in six cross, earning an assist during the narrow draw. It was a frustrating match for Frankfurt, who were dangerous throughout, but left plenty to be desired defensively. Chaibi continues to be a big part of the attack, which has been consistently excellent throughout the season.
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