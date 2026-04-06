Fares Chaibi headshot

Fares Chaibi News: Assists on six corners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Chaibi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against 1. FC Köln.

Chaibi took six corners and sent in six cross, earning an assist during the narrow draw. It was a frustrating match for Frankfurt, who were dangerous throughout, but left plenty to be desired defensively. Chaibi continues to be a big part of the attack, which has been consistently excellent throughout the season.

Fares Chaibi
Eintracht Frankfurt
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