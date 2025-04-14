Fantasy Soccer
Fares Chaibi headshot

Fares Chaibi News: Assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Chaibi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-0 win versus FC Heidenheim.

Chaibi provided an assist Sunday while taking a major role on set pieces. He still doesn't start every week but on days Chaibi starts with Mario Gotze on the bench he has the chance for a solid floor with set pieces. Chaibi will hope to start producing some more open play value during his inconsistent starts.

Fares Chaibi
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
