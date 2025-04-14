Fares Chaibi News: Assists Sunday
Chaibi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-0 win versus FC Heidenheim.
Chaibi provided an assist Sunday while taking a major role on set pieces. He still doesn't start every week but on days Chaibi starts with Mario Gotze on the bench he has the chance for a solid floor with set pieces. Chaibi will hope to start producing some more open play value during his inconsistent starts.
