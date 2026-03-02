Fares Chaibi News: Goal, assist in win

Chaibi scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against SC Freiburg.

Chaibi was at the heart of everything going forward during Sunday's win, he scored and assisted and created a pair of chances. It was an excellent showing throughout the match and one that Chaibi will hope to build on. Attack has never been the issue for Frankfurt, but Chaibi getting back into form would take the attack to another level.