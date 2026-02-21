Fares Chaibi headshot

Fares Chaibi News: Option off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Chaibi (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bayern.

Chaibi is available off the bench for Sunday's clash against Bayern after recovering from the minor knock that ruled him out against Gladbach. The midfielder returned to full team training on Wednesday but is not included in the starting XI. With new coach Albert Riera now in charge, his role moving forward remains to be defined.

Fares Chaibi
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fares Chaibi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fares Chaibi See More
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 3, 4
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 3, 4
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
February 2, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023