Fares Chaibi News: Option off bench
Chaibi (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bayern.
Chaibi is available off the bench for Sunday's clash against Bayern after recovering from the minor knock that ruled him out against Gladbach. The midfielder returned to full team training on Wednesday but is not included in the starting XI. With new coach Albert Riera now in charge, his role moving forward remains to be defined.
