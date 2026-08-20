Farid Alfa-Ruprecht News: Joins Hertha on season long loan

Alfa-Ruprecht has joined Hertha BSC on a season long loan from Bayer Leverkusen, the club announced.

Alfa-Ruprecht spent last season on loan at Bochum in the second division, recording three goals and three assists across 26 appearances during the campaign. Alfa-Ruprecht is expected to bring pace and dynamism to both flanks for Hertha. His move to Berlin gives Hertha another attacking option with a clear physical trait to lean on going forward.