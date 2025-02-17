Farid El Melali News: Scores lone goal Sunday

El Melali scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 win over Reims.

El Melali scored the only goal of Sunday's match, a strike from a free kick just before halftime. It marked his second goal of the season and his first since Oct. 4. It was one of the three shots he took in the match and he also recorded three crosses, one corner and one clearance in his 52 minutes off the bench.