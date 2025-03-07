Faris Moumbagna Injury: Could return soon

Moumbagna (knee) is progressing well in his recovery from a long-term injury and could return soon, coach Roberto de Zerbi said in a press conference. "Will Moumbagna be back soon? Yes, we're waiting for him. I hope he can score the goal that mathematically qualifies us for the Champions League. He deserves it. He's a very good person. Karma will reward him. It would be right for him to become a decisive player in the final matches, that would be really beautiful."

Moumbagna sustained an ACL injury during the opening match of the season and has been sidelined since. He is now in the final stages of his recovery and is expected to return in early April, assuming everything progresses as planned. Once fit, the Cameroonian is likely to be a bench option and provide different qualities up front, such as ball retention and creating deflections, attributes that the coach values.