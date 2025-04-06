Faris Moumbagna Injury: Makes return in squad

Moumbagna (knee) is back in the match squad for the first time since the season opener after recovering from an ACL injury.

Moumbagna has been training and progressing well with a high level of motivation to return to the squad as soon as possible after suffering a long-term knee injury at the start of the season. The forward is expected to have a role in the final stretch, likely featuring off the bench first to build match fitness. The coach values him highly, and his physical presence could provide a boost in attack as Marseille looks to secure a Champions League spot.