Faris Moumbagna Injury: Not expected back soon
Mboumbagna is out indefinitely because of a muscular problem, Sky Italy reported.
Mboumbagna has missed the last three matches, and his physical problem turned out to be more serious than initially anticipated. The coach reinstated David Okereke, who had been frozen out early in the campaign, in the same role, which likely indicates that Mboumbagna will be missing for a while.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now