Faris Moumbagna Injury: Training with the reserve

Moumbagna (knee) was spotted training with the reserve team last week as part of his recovery from his long-term injury, according to La Minute OM.

Moumbagna is recovering well from his ACL injury and has been spotted training with the reserve team last week to build his fitness. This raises hopes of a potential return for the Cameroonian before the end of the season with the senior squad, providing a new option in attack with a different style of play, as the forward is very effective when his back is not facing the game.