Faris Moumbagna headshot

Faris Moumbagna Injury: Unavailable in Como game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Moumbagna (thigh) didn't make Cremonese's squad list to face Como on Sunday.

Moumbagna hasn't played since late March because of a thigh injury that proved to be tougher to overcome than initially thought. He has featured just five times off the bench this season, tallying two shots (zero on target), one key apss and one cross (zero accurate). He'll likely head back to Olympique Marseille in the summer.

Faris Moumbagna
Cremonese
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