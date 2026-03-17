Faris Moumbagna News: Unused sub versus Fiorentina

Moumbagna (undisclosed) returned to the bench but didn't play in Monday's 4-1 loss to Fiorentina.

Moumbagna was back on the squad list after sitting out three fixtures but didn't get minutes, even though Jamie Vardy (thigh) wasn't available in this one. He has also been leapfrogged by David Okereke in the pecking order, in addition to Federico Bonazzoli, Milan Djuric and Antonio Sanabria. He has featured five times in the campaign (zero starts), posting two shots (zero on target), one chance created and one inaccurate cross.