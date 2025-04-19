Faustino Anjorin Injury: Called up for Venezia game

Anjorin (thigh) "normally wouldn't be part of the squad but, since we're very depleted, he'll be available Sunday, then we'll see how much he'll play," coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.

Anjorin will be an option after missing more than two months due to a thigh injury but might make a cameo only if needed,d given the boss' remarks. He'll join Liam Henderson and Alberto Grassi among the options in the midfield. He has tallied one assist, six shots (three on target), seven key passes and 11 tackles (six won) in his last five displays.