Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Faustino Anjorin headshot

Faustino Anjorin Injury: Called up for Venezia game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Anjorin (thigh) "normally wouldn't be part of the squad but, since we're very depleted, he'll be available Sunday, then we'll see how much he'll play," coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.

Anjorin will be an option after missing more than two months due to a thigh injury but might make a cameo only if needed,d given the boss' remarks. He'll join Liam Henderson and Alberto Grassi among the options in the midfield. He has tallied one assist, six shots (three on target), seven key passes and 11 tackles (six won) in his last five displays.

Faustino Anjorin
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now