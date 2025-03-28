Faustino Anjorin Injury: Still unavailable

Anjorin (thigh) won't return Saturday against Como, coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.

Anjorin wasn't listed among the group of players who have recovered during the break and will sit out his seventh game in a row and potentially more, as he reportedly had a setback after he was on the verge of coming back. Jacopo Fazzini (thigh) is good to go and will help replace him along with Liam Henderson, Liberato Cacace and Alberto Grassi.