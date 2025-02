Anjorin (thigh) won't be an option for Sunday's game versus Udinese and could sit out further matches, Goal reported.

Anjorin will miss a second consecutive contest due to a thigh issue that's not particularly minor. Liam Henderson, Youssef Maleh and Szymon Zurkowski will get more run than usual with him and Jacopo Fazzini (thigh) on the mend.