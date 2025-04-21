Faustino Anjorin News: Finds the net against Venezia

Anjorin (thigh) scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and one cross (zero accurate) in 13 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Venezia.

Anjorin didn't play a lot after missing extended time but was a crucial contributor, as he equalized the game in the stoppage time with a surgical shot from just outside the box. It's his first goal of the season. He could supplant Liam Henderson in the midfield once in better shape. He has taken two or more shots in five of his last six starts, always recording at least one key pass, and adding seven crosses (one accurate) and 11 tackles (five won).