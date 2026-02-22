Faustino Anjorin headshot

Faustino Anjorin News: Unused sub in Genoa contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Anjorin (undisclosed) stayed on the bench in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Genoa.

Anjorin shook off a minor injury but wasn't deployed in a game when Torino played in ten men for the entire second half. He'll likely continue to have a secondary role in the next few fixtures. He has recorded three tackles (two won), three interceptions and two chances created in his last four cameos.

Faustino Anjorin
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now