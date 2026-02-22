Faustino Anjorin News: Unused sub in Genoa contest
Anjorin (undisclosed) stayed on the bench in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Genoa.
Anjorin shook off a minor injury but wasn't deployed in a game when Torino played in ten men for the entire second half. He'll likely continue to have a secondary role in the next few fixtures. He has recorded three tackles (two won), three interceptions and two chances created in his last four cameos.
