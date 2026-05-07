Federico Baschirotto Injury: Done for the year

Baschirotto suffered a high-degree biceps femoris lesion in his right thigh in the last game, Cremonese announced.

Baschirotto will need a couple of months to make a full recovery and should make it in time for next season's opener. He closes his campaign with two goals, 186 clearances, 26 interceptions and 33 blocks in 29 matches, with nine clean sheets. Matteo Bianchetti, Francesco Folino and Federico Ceccherini will pick up the slack.