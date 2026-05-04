Federico Baschirotto Injury: Off early in Lazio game

Baschirotto registered two clearances in 21 minutes before departing Monday's match versus Lazio because of a possible thigh injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Baschirotto tweaked something in the upper part of his right thigh due to a misstep while kicking the ball and walked off the pitch very gingerly. He'll need to be evaluated ahead of Sunday's home game versus Pisa. Matteo Bianchetti substituted for him in this one.