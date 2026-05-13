Federico Baschirotto Injury: Undergoes thigh surgery
Baschirotto went under the knife in Finland to address a high-degree rectus femoris lesion, Cremonese announced.
Baschirotto will be a close call for next season's opener, as he'll need at least a couple of months to make a full recovery and will miss at least the early portion of the summer preparation. The major injury could potentially affect a transfer away from Cremonese, should they be relegated.
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