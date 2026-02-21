Federico Baschirotto News: Absent versus Roma
Baschirotto hasn't been called up for Sunday's match against Roma due to a muscular problem that will be evaluated in the next few days, Cremonese announced.
Baschirotto will miss his first match of the season after getting hurt in the final practice of the week and is also at risk for the ensuing rounds. Matteo Bianchetti, Francesco Folino or Federico Ceccherini will replace him in the back.
