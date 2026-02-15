Federico Baschirotto News: Does his job in Genoa contest

Baschirotto won two of two tackles and had four clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.

Baschirotto didn't have a huge day from a statistical standpoint, but he turned in a nice shift and helped stymie the opponents after Cremonese had conceded at least one in three straight matches. He has tallied at least one block in three consecutive rounds, amassing six. Moreover, he maintained his season-long streak of games with at least one clearance and has registered at least three in the past eight bouts, accumulating 49.