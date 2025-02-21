Federico Baschirotto News: Fares well again versus Udinese
Baschirotto recorded 12 clearances and three blocks in Friday's 1-0 loss to Udinese.
Baschirotto did what he could to stop the adversaries, but it wasn't enough in this one. He matched his season highs in the two defensive categories. He has tallied 43 clearances, six blocks and one tackle (zero won) in the last five matches, contributing to two clean sheets.
