Federico Baschirotto News: On point in Atalanta tilt

Baschirotto won two of two tackles and had 12 clearances, one block and one shot (zero on target) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Baschirotto had another solid display in the back, as Lecce managed to limit a high-wattage frontline, giving up just one goal. He has notched six or more clerances in 11 of the last 12 matches. He has put up one block in the last four straight, adding six shots (three on target), five tackles (three won) and two interceptions, with no clean sheets but scoring twice.