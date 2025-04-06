Federico Baschirotto News: Strikes against Lecce
Baschirotto scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three tackles (one won) and six clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Venezia.
Baschirotto was dominant in both boxes and leveled the game with a towering header shortly after an own goal by a teammate. He hadn't scored in two years. He has registered 35 clearances, three interceptions, six tackles and one block in the last five games, with no clean sheets.
