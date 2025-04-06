Fantasy Soccer
Federico Baschirotto News: Strikes against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Baschirotto scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three tackles (one won) and six clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Venezia.

Baschirotto was dominant in both boxes and leveled the game with a towering header shortly after an own goal by a teammate. He hadn't scored in two years. He has registered 35 clearances, three interceptions, six tackles and one block in the last five games, with no clean sheets.

Federico Baschirotto
Lecce
