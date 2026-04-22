Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Diagnosed with hip problem

Bernardeschi will miss two to three weeks because of a right iliacus muscle lesion, Bologna announced.

Bernardeschi won't be available for a couple of matches, but avoided a season-ending injury. Riccardo Orsolini will get the lion's share of minutes in relief and will be backed up by Benjamin Dominguez, Jonathan Rowe and Nicolo Cambiaghi, who can also play on the other wing.