Federico Bernardeschi headshot

Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Diagnosed with hip problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 12:08am

Bernardeschi will miss two to three weeks because of a right iliacus muscle lesion, Bologna announced.

Bernardeschi won't be available for a couple of matches, but avoided a season-ending injury. Riccardo Orsolini will get the lion's share of minutes in relief and will be backed up by Benjamin Dominguez, Jonathan Rowe and Nicolo Cambiaghi, who can also play on the other wing.

Federico Bernardeschi
Bologna
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