Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Injured in Juventus meeting

Bernardeschi left Sunday's loss to Juventus after a handful of minutes because of a possible muscular injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relieved.

Bernardeschi came off the bench in the second half but left the pitch after his team had already used up its subs due to a thigh/hip issue that will need to be examined before Saturday's home game versus Roma. He usually alternates with Riccardo Orsolini on the right flank.