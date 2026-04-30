Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Probable for Cagliari bout

Bernardeschi (hip) worked with the rest of his teammates Wednesday, Bologna communicated.

Bernardeschi has shaken off a hip issue pretty quickly and is set to be an option in multiple roles, as Jonathan Rowe and Nicolo Cambiaghi are on the mend with thigh problems. He has started in three of his last five appearances, assisting once and adding eight shots (two on target), three chances created and four crosses (two accurate).