Federico Bernardeschi News: Active display in draw

Bernardeschi had four shots (three on target), created one chance, sent in seven crosses (one accurate) and suffered two fouls during Saturday's scoreless draw against Minnesota.

Bernardeschi was by far his team's most dangerous player up front, generating a lot of plays from the right flank and pacing all players in shots attempted. With two goals and two assists over eight league starts, the winger is off to a very productive start of campaign and his ability to rack up crosses and key passes guarantees him a decent fantasy floor even in games where he doesn't score or assist.