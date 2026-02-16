Federico Bernardeschi News: Bags assist

Bernardeschi assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Torino.

Barnardeschi stepped into a starting role for a second straight game Sunday, playing 170 minutes in the past two games. He would also earn an assist, finding Santiago Castro in the 70th minute. This does mark Barnardeschi's first assist since joining the club, his second goal contribution in 17 appearances with the club.