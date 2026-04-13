Federico Bernardeschi News: Dishes out helper versus Lecce

Bernardeschi assisted once to go with two passes and one chance created in five minutes in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Lecce.

Bernardeschi was largely spared ahead of the return leg versus Aston Villa, but he had time to feed Riccardo Orsolini on the final goal of the game, garnering his fourth assist in the campaign. He interrupted a four-game streak with multiple attempts due to his scarce playing time. He has scored once and posted 10 shots (two on target), four chances created and six crosses (two accurate) during that stretch.