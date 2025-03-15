Federico Bernardeschi News: Fails to score but gets assist
Bernardeschi didn't put any of his three shots on target but logged an assist in Toronto FC's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Fire Saturday.
Bernardeschi also had eight crosses and three corner kicks, but only created one chance for his team. He'll need to be more efficient if Toronto wants to take points off NYRB, who have only allowed three goals in four MLS matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now