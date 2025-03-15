Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Federico Bernardeschi headshot

Federico Bernardeschi News: Fails to score but gets assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Bernardeschi didn't put any of his three shots on target but logged an assist in Toronto FC's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Fire Saturday.

Bernardeschi also had eight crosses and three corner kicks, but only created one chance for his team. He'll need to be more efficient if Toronto wants to take points off NYRB, who have only allowed three goals in four MLS matches.

Federico Bernardeschi
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now