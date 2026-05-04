Federico Bernardeschi headshot

Federico Bernardeschi News: Four shots in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Bernardeschi had four shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.

Bernardeschi attempted four shots and took two corners but was unable to score a goal in the game. He returned to the starting lineup, having not started in the last three Serie A matches for Bologna. This is the first Serie A game this season that he has attempted four or more shots and has scored two goals in the league and five in the Europa League.

Federico Bernardeschi
Bologna
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