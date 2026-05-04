Federico Bernardeschi News: Lively in Cagliari contest

Bernardeschi (hip) had four shots (one on target), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Cagliari.

Bernardeschi played 78 minutes despite coming off an injury and led his side in attempts, but couldn't put one in the net. He hasn't scored in seven appearances, assisting once and tallying 14 shots (three on target), five chances created and nine crosses (two accurate) over that span.