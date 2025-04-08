Federico Bernardeschi News: Nets goal in draw
Bernardeschi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Miami CF.
Bernardeschi netted his second goal of the season, while he also recorded a shot on target and at least two chances created for a second consecutive game. Additionally, this marked the fifth time in seven appearances that he completed more than 20 passes.
