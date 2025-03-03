Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Federico Bernardeschi headshot

Federico Bernardeschi News: Provides assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Bernardeschi assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Orlando City SC.

Bernardeschi assisted Sigurd Rosted's goal with a well-placed corner kick in the 72nd minute. He stayed active throughout the match and contributed offensively with five shots, one chance created and eight crosses. He now has two goal contributions in two league games and will try to add another against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Federico Bernardeschi
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now