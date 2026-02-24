Federico Bernardeschi News: Scores from penalty spot

Bernardeschi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 victory against Udinese.

Bernardeschi would earn the only goal of Monday's match, coming up to the penalty spot in the 75th minute and slotting home the game-winner. This comes after he only entered the game as a substitute, appearing in the 56th minute. He is now up to two goals and one assist in 18 league appearances (five starts) this season.