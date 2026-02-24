Federico Bernardeschi News: Scores from penalty spot
Bernardeschi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 victory against Udinese.
Bernardeschi would earn the only goal of Monday's match, coming up to the penalty spot in the 75th minute and slotting home the game-winner. This comes after he only entered the game as a substitute, appearing in the 56th minute. He is now up to two goals and one assist in 18 league appearances (five starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now