Federico Bernardeschi News: Scores in Inter fixture

Bernardeschi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan.

Bernardeschi was one of the main engines of the Bologna offense and found the target with a routine finish from inside the box, notching his ninth seasonal goal. He has also provided two assists. He tallied at least two shots and one cross in the final four matches, racking up 11 (five on target) and 10 (two accurate), respectively. He registered 66 attempts (26 on goal), 46 key passes and 90 deliveries (27 accurate) in 42 appearances (22 starts) in 2025/2026.