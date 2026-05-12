Federico Bernardeschi headshot

Federico Bernardeschi News: Strikes in Napoli clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Bernardeschi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one interception and one cross (one accurate) in Monday's 3-2 win against Napoli.

Bernardeschi broke the deadlock early thanks to a potent lefty shot, but put together a somewhat modest stat line. He has scored and assisted once in his last five appearances (three starts), adding eight shots (four on target), two chances created and five crosses (one accurate).

Federico Bernardeschi
Bologna
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