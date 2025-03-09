Federico Bernardeschi News: Whips in four crosses

Bernardeschi had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss against FC Cincinnati.

Bernardeschi took a step down from his past two appearances Saturday, as he would not see another goal contribution after opening the season with a goal and an assist. He also only saw four crosses after hading eight and nine in his previous two contests. However, he has started and played the full 90 in all three games this season.