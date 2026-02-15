Federico Bonazzoli News: Comes off the bench against Genoa

Bonazzoli registered five shots (one on goal) and one tackle (zero won) and drew one foul in 32 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.

Bonazzoli didn't get the start for the first time since late December, as newcomer Milan Djuric is getting increasingly more run, but he was still the busiest striker for his team, matching his season high shots, albeit with poor aim. He has recorded 13 attempts (four on target), one key pass and one cross (zero accurate) in the last five fixtures. He hasn't hit the net in 11 rounds.