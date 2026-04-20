Federico Bonazzoli News: Eight shots in draw

Bonazzoli had eight shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Torino.

Bonazzoli was Cremonese's most dangerous and consistent attacking spark in Sunday's 0-0 home draw against Torino, coming closest to breaking the deadlock in the 57th minute when he forced Alberto Paleari into his best save of the match with a clean curling effort from distance, and earlier in the second half also testing the Torino keeper with an acrobatic attempt off a Giuseppe Pezzella delivery. He racked up eight shots, a season high for him, and stayed heavily involved in nearly every promising second-half sequence as Cremonese controlled large stretches without being able to turn pressure into goals. Bonazzoli now sits on seven goals in 30 Serie A appearances this season and will be pushing to match his 10-goal mark from 2021/22 with a few games left as Cremonese battles to secure its place in the Italian top flight.